IGP approves appointment of new DIG for research, training

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has appointed Mr John Amadi, as the Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.He said by the appointment, Amadi, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), would be the DIG representing South-East Geo-political zone.

Adejobi said the IGP has also ordered the posting of Mr Moronkeji Adesina, as Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Police Command, Ekiti.

He said the new DIG in charge of Research and Planning who hailed from Eboyi, is a versatile police officer.The Ebonyi-born DIG holds a B.Sc Degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education, both from the prestigious University of Lagos.

“He has attended several professional courses both in Nigeria and abroad. Some of these include the Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos, and the National Security Course, Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

“The Acting DIG is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).“He has held many Command positions, including Commissioner of Police at the Railway Police Command, Western Ports Authority, Lagos, and Airport Command, Lagos.“Amadi has also served as AIG in charge of Maritime, Lagos. Until his recent posting, he was a Directing Staff at the NIPSS, Kuru, Jos,” he said.

He said the new Ekiti CP holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from the Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun.According to him, he also holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virginia, USA.

“Prior to his posting as CP Ekiti, he was the CP General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja,” he added.

Adejobi said the IGP has enjoined the senior officers to put in their best to ensure effective delivery of policing services to the public.He said the postings/redeployments were with immediate effect. (NAN)

