IGP appoints SP Ihunwo as PPRO, Zone 13



By Stanley Nwanosike

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of SP Josephine Ihunwo as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Zone 13 Police Headquarters Ukpo, Dunukofia, Anambra.

Zone 13 Police Headquarters oversees police personnel and operational activities within Anambra and Enugu States.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Enugu State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that by the posting, Ihunwo becomes the second PPRO of Zone 13 since its creation on June 8, 2020, which covers Anambra and Enugu States.

He said that Ihunwo enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2010. She holds a BSc degree in Statistics obtained from Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri.

Ihunwo had served the Force in various capacities; which includes as Administrative Officer in Kano State Police Command and second-in-command, ICT Department, Enugu State Police Command.

She also served in the Operations Department, CP Monitoring and Investigation Unit all in Anambra State Police Command as well as foundation Officer-In-Charge of Anti-Human Trafficking in Zone 13 Ukpo.

Ihunwo can be reached on her cellphone number 08144868883; while she seeks support from all and sundry in the Zone in the discharge of her duties. (NAN)