IGP appoints acting DIG, orders redeployment of 3 AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has appointed Mr Bala Senchi, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the Acting Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Operations.

A statement by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, in Abuja, said that by the appointment, Senchi becomes the DIG representing the North-West geo-political zone.

He said that the IGP had also ordered the redeployment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Aji Janga, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Bala Ciroma, Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and Ndatsu Mohammed, Zone 7 Abuja.

Adejobi said the redeployments followed the recent vacuum caused by the retirement of some senior officers, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

The spokesman listed the retirees to include Mr Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and Mr John Abang, AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF).

According to him, the new acting DIG in charge of operations is a consummate police officer who holds a BA degree in History.

“The Kebbi born cop has held many Command positions including, the Commissioner, Police Staff College, Jos, and the Jigawa Command.

“Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the AIG in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” he said.

He said Janga, the new AIG in charge of the PMF, holds a Bachelors of Law Degree from the University of Maiduguri and is a Member, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“Janga, a Borno-born Police Officer, has held several strategic positions in the past and attended several professional courses/workshops.

“He has served as the AIG in-charge of Zone-10 Sokoto; Commissioner, Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations and the Kogi command, among others.

“Until his recent posting as the AIG in-charge, Police Mobile Force, he was the AIG in-charge of the Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” he said.

He added that the new AIG in charge of FEDOPS, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990.

According to him, Ciroma holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Maiduguri and a Post Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from the Honk Kong University.

“Prior to his posting as AIG FEDOPS, Ciroma, who is a member of Certified Fraud Examiners, was the AIG Zone 7, Abuja.

“He also served as the Commissioner, FCT Police Command and Head of Operations, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others,” he said.

Adejobi said that the new AIG in charge of Zone 7, Abuja, holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science and Sociology from the Bayero University Kano and is a member of the National Disaster Management Board.

He said Mohammed had attended several professional courses/workshops both in Nigeria and abroad.

According to him, the Abuja-born Police officer has held several command positions, including Commissioner, Anti-Fraud Section, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja; Commissioner in Enugu, and Borno commands.

“Until his recent posting as the AIG Zone 7, Abuja, he was the AIG in-charge of FEDOPS, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Adejobi said.

He quoted the I-GP as urging the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear on the leadership of their respective Departments/Commands, so as to enhance the ongoing repositioning of the Force.

Adejobi said the postings/redeployments were with immediate effect. (NAN)

