Ignore video, Fulani herders not expelled from Ebonyi – CNG

(CORRECTED) The Coalition of Northern Groups,CNG has urged the general public to ignore a video which claimed that Fulani herders in Ebonyi state have been expelled from the state.

A statement by CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the video was a product of mischief.

According to Suleiman, “The Coalition of Northern Groups like all concerned northerners was alarmed by a video clip being circulated on the social media of a purported expulsion of a Fulani pastoral community from an area in Ebonyi state.

“The video was introduced by a faceless commentator that claimed they have destroyed the said Fulani settlement and would ensure no Fulani is seen anywhere in Ebonyi.

“Worried by the tension being drawn by the viral video, the CNG, cautious as always, launched an investigation through all available contacts aimed at confirming the authenticity of its contents.

He added “The CNG is pleased to report that results of the investigation had proved that the clip was fabricated by some mischief makers that aimed to cause interregional conflicts.

“CNG reliably gathered from the Hausa community leader of Ebonyi, Alhaji Danjuma Mahmudu Gambo that the Fulani were evacuating the area voluntarily and peacefully but mischief makers recorded and spread the video to cause disaffection.

“Confirming this the Chief Imam of Ebonyi, Alhaji Ishaq also said the video was mischievous and that the Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi had even ordered investigation and arrest of the maker of the clip.

“However, reliable sources have confirmed to us that Northerners have been intermittently targeted since February last year in some parts of the state resulting in the killing of about 20 herders while the Governor only urges patience and promises to take action

“The CNG wishes in the meantime, to urge all northerners to discountenance this particular video clip as it has been confirmed to be unauthentic by reliable northern community leaders in the state.

We also appreciate the prompt response by Governor Umahi and call for thorough investigation and appropriate prosecution of the culprits to serve as deterant and to take steps to ensure the safety of Northerners living in the state as minorities.

“Meanwhile, we restate our repudiation of the vilification, stereotyping and stigmatizing of one ethnic group or another anywhere in Nigeria.”

