Ignore Okowa, PDP’s campaign of calumny against APC, Omo-Agege, Niboro tells Deltans

Former Presidential Spokesman, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has called on Deltans and the public at large to ignore the recently ramped up campaign of calumny against the Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, and its governorship candidate, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, by what he described as the “triple evils“ of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Niboro who is also the Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council, disclosed that the purpose of the revved up media onslaught against the APC and it’s guber candidate is merely to paint Senator Omo-Agege in bad light, in view of the fact that his sterling records, unimpeachable reputation and his mass appeal have placed him head and shoulders above others, to win the March 11 governorship polls.

Niboro predicted that the attacks will crescendo in the hours before the polls, because the “triple evils” have no explanation for their dismal performance, and character assassination seems to be their only recourse as defeat stares them in the face.

“Information at our disposal indicates that PDP and Okowa have hired hack writers, columnists and social media operatives to do as much damage as possible to the reputation of Senator Omo-Agege in the final build up to the elections.

“They seek to use these attacks to diminish the APC candidate in the public eye. But let me assure them that it is too late. They are proverbially attempting to close the barn doors after the horses have bolted.

“ Deltans are sick and tired of the wicked shenanigans of the triple evils and a million hack writers, columnists, social media operators, and avatars to boot, aren’t going to change their minds about Senator Omo-Agege. Their well-oiled and heavily funded media onslaught will go nowhere, and we advise government media managers deploying public resources for this ill-fated venture to begin to prepare their expenditure retirements, because the incoming administration will definitely look into it.

“Deltans are a smart and intelligent people, done in by a straight 16years of bad governance .