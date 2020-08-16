Ignore Na’Abba’s publicity stunt, Buhari has no issues with him – Presidency

The Presidency has described the outcry over the reported invitation by the DSS of Former Speaker House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba as a publicity stunt.







Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu who disclosed this in a statement Sunday night asked the general public to ignore the for

mer speaker’s antics.

The Presidency said “Flash in the pan politicians and those who fabricate political relevance don’t bother anyone.”



The statement titled: “Ignore Na’Abba’s publicity stunt, President Buhari has no issues with him” further said, “There are serious politicians who talk, and the Presidency responds because such politicians throw jibes which must get attention.”

Shehu’s statement reads: The presidency urges the general public to ignore as a publicity stunt , the widely circulated reports alleging that former Speaker Umar Ghali NaAbba has been invited by the Department of State Service, DSS over his alleged comments on President Buhari.









“Our findings have revealed that his invitation has nothing to do with the alleged irresponsible utterances by Umar Ghali NaAbbah, which in any case did not catch the attention of the Presidency, or of any serious politician for that matter.



“We advise Na’Abba to distance the presidency from the situation he has found himself and sort himself out accordingly,” the statement said.