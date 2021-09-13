Ignore Monday sit-at-home order, Uzodimma urges Imo people

September 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumour.

Uzodimma the while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.


NPower

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order and rumours had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

He thanked the residents  contributing to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday and called on those who he said worked to sabotage the visit to ” search their consciences in whatever they do.”

Speaking on the rising prices and scarcity of petroleum products in the state, he requested petroleum marketers to immediately revert to normal price.

He said  the state government had set up a task-force that would go round, identify and  seal all filling stations caught in the act,  arrest and make them face the full weight of the law.

According to him, any filling station selling the products in black market will not only be sealed but also have their licences  revoked.

“Government cannot be complacent while her citizens suffer unwarranted and untold hardship.

will not continue to watch oil marketers mete out hardship on the people while they sell their products as black market,” he said.

Present at the service were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the  State House of Assembly, Hon Paul Emeziem and Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Also present were Sen. Frank Ibezim (Imo North) and a  Deputy of the state, Mr Ebere Udeagu among others. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,