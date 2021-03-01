Ignore fake recruitment advert on WhatsApp, EFCC urges Nigerians

EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren said, in a statement, on Monday that the recruitment exercise was the handiwork of fraudsters.

Uwujaren urged aspiring applicants against fallen prey to the scam.

He said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the activities of a group on WhatsApp, dedicated to EFCC Recruitment 2020/2021.

“The commission wishes to dissociate itself from the activities of the group, which is not known to the EFCC.