Ignore ‘fake news’ on withdrawal of money, Nigerians in Ghana told

The High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana, has dismissed the ‘fake’ news circulating on the social media advising all Nigerians resident in Ghana to quickly withdraw their money from all banks and mobile money platforms in the Republic of Ghana before November, 2019.



A statement by A.H. Ibrahim for the High Commissioner said there was nothing like that from the Mission or any of the relevant agencies in Ghana.



“The High Commission wishes to state categorically that the news in circulation is fake as nothing of that nature was released by either the Mission or any host relevant Ministries and Agencies, saddle with the responsibility.



“On this note, the High Commission kindly advise all Nigerians in Ghana to ignore the circulated fake news and continue to be law abiding citizens of Nigeria in the Republic of Ghana,” the statement reads further.