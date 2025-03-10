IgniteHer Bootcamp: Pathway to Women Empowerment, Economic Growth – NITDA

The IgniteHer Bootcamp, a flagship initiative by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), concluded successfully on Friday.

Over the course of five impactful days, the program empowered 90 female entrepreneurs with essential knowledge, skills, and networks to build and scale successful businesses. Through expert-led sessions and hands-on learning, participants gained practical insights into business development, financial management, and digital transformation.

The IgniteHer Bootcamp was specifically designed to foster digital literacy, market opportunities, and the use of technology while addressing systemic barriers limiting women’s participation in entrepreneurship. It aimed to bridge the gender gap in business and technology, equip women with critical business knowledge in financial management, business planning, and sustainability, provide access to mentorship opportunities and industry experts to support business growth. Each day of the bootcamp delivered high-impact value, ensuring participants left with actionable strategies to strengthen their entrepreneurial journey.

The first day focused on understanding gender disparity in business. Participants explored systemic barriers limiting women in entrepreneurship, including funding gaps and societal biases, while gaining strategies to overcome these challenges. The second day delved into the fundamentals of a business plan, break-even business analysis, and the Lean Business Model Canvas, along with a practical session on setting SMART goals, enabling participants to develop structured business plans. On the third day, the focus was on digital literacy, the use of cloud storage, online communication, internet safety, and human resource and financial management. In addition, there were practical sessions on the use of digital tools for content creation, bookkeeping, and business management. The fourth day explored digital transformation and business growth, where entrepreneurs learned how to leverage technology and artificial intelligence to scale their businesses, covering digital branding, digital marketing, and essential digital tools for operational efficiency.

The final day featured a panel discussion with industry experts—a business hub manager, an entrepreneur, and a venture capitalist—moderated by an ecosystem accelerator who shared insights on business growth, funding opportunities, and overcoming challenges in entrepreneurship. The session concluded with an open discussion, allowing participants to reflect on their learning and plan their next steps. The bootcamp was highly interactive, with participants engaging in discussions, practical exercises, and real-world case studies. Many participants shared their key learnings on LinkedIn and other platforms, demonstrating the program’s lasting impact.

One participant, Imaobong Edukere, shared her experience, stating: “The IgniteHer Bootcamp has been an incredibly transformative experience for me. It’s my first time being in a strong network of like-minded women entrepreneurs and drinking from their knowledge… I now feel more prepared to implement what I’ve learned and make a lasting impact in society. Thank you, NITDA and JICA, for this valuable growth, timely support, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—I have just been IGNITED!”

Another participant, Hadiza Isah Mohammed, wrote: “Hello, good morning everyone. This is one of the most inspirational bootcamps I’ve ever attended. I was at the point of dropping my dreams because everything seemed not to work, but I’ve been ignited and ready to continue my journey. Kudos to the organizers.”

The initiative fostered a strong network of women entrepreneurs, promoting mentorship and long-term collaboration. The session ended with a vote of thanks from the Special Assistant to the Director General of NITDA, stressing the open opportunity for a tour to Japan for select businesses and startups who will have the opportunity to participate in a startup event in Japan scheduled for August 2025. This event provides a unique opportunity to network and partner with Japanese companies.

Participants have been provided a link to apply their learnings and submit a pitch deck or business plan on their respective and prospective companies. Indeed, NITDA is ready to handhold these businesses to make an impact in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on economic growth.

With overwhelmingly positive feedback, the IgniteHer Bootcamp stands as a transformative program, driving progress in bridging the gender gap in business and empowering women to thrive in the digital economy.