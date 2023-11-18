Mai Mala Buni, Magu, Ibiam, Olamiti, others Confered with IGLSA Fellowship



….IGLSA Fellowship

Not less than ten awardees from the public, private and the notforprofit sectors were today Confered with various Fellowships of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA.



The event which is maiden edition of the conferment of the Institute’s awards include Doctoral Fellows on the Executive Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni and former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AIG Ibrahim Mustafa Magu. Others in the category of fellows include the National Coordinator, Strategy Implementation Task Office for the Presidential Executive Order 5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofo, Publisher of Newspot online, All Progressive Congress Party Women Leader, Hajia Maryam Danjaki Yunusa and five others.

Nigeria launches probe into crash of private aircraft conveying Minister(Opens in a new browser tab)



Presenting the awards during the induction of the awardees, the Chairman, Selection Committee of Fellows for the Institute and former Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub expressed satisfaction that all the awardees are men and women that merited the honour taking into consideration their contributions to nation- building over the years. He therefore admonished them to uphold the values they are known for and merits of being fellows of IGLSA.

Veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, named African Leadership Institute Fellow(Opens in a new browser tab)



The Deputy Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Idi Barde Gubawa, Wazirin Fune who represented the Yobe state Governor delivered the keynote address while AIG Ibrahim Magu gave the acceptance speech on behalf of other awardees.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

