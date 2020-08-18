Igede-Ekiti mourns Folarin Coker

The Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide has paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker OON; the Baba Eto of Lagos and the Bobagunwa of Igede-Ekiti.

CHIEF NATHANIEL FOLARIN COKER, OON; OUR SINCERE CONDOLENCES

On behalf of HRM, Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II, the Onigede of Igede-Ekiti and the Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide, we commiserate with and express our deepest condolences to H.E Babajide Sanwoolu, the Coker and Jemiriye families on the peaceful passing of a legend and community leader; Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker OON; the Baba Eto of Lagos and the Bobagunwa of Igede-Ekiti.

Baba Eto whose mother hailed from Igede Ekiti lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation and will always be remembered as a first class public servant, a great lover of his people and wonderful team player. As a pioneer Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, his leadership skills, incredible positive influence and zest for life became easily noticeable while he dutifully and meritoriouly served his fatherland.

Baba proudly identified with his maternal hometown; Igede-Ekiti in his lifetime and we are very grateful to God for his eventful life, well spent.

Indeed, sweet is the memory of the just, may our hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as we celebrate a great man who will forever be in our hearts.

Please accept our sincere condolences

As we pray for the sweet repose of his soul, may his great memories live on and may his legacies endure, amen.

Signed.

High Chief Henry Adebayo Fadairo (AIG rtd.)

The Olota of Igede-Ekiti and

President,

Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide