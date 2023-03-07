Igbos have contributed to Gombe economic prosperity – Gov. Yahaya

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Monday said the Igbo community has contributed immensely to the peace and economic prosperity of the state.

Yahaya, who stated this in Gombe when the Igbo community paid him a solidarity visit, commended the efforts of Igbos in contributing to the development of the state.

He said that Igbos had proven to be successful in any business they engage in and helped in the development of any society they lived.

“Your contribution to the peace and economic prosperity in Gombe need not be overemphasised.

“As it is said, anywhere you don’t see an Igbo man, leave that place and go somewhere else.

“Your contributions here, after so many years, should not be taken for granted,” he said.

The governor, while appreciating the Igbo community for their support in electing him in 2019, urged them to also support his re-election bid.

He said if re-elected, he would work to ensure inclusive governance and protect the interests of all residents of the state.

“Don’t make any mistake, shine your eyes and make your choice; vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State.”

On their requests for land to build a cultural centre, Yahaya said “we shall give the Igbo community a land to build their headquarters.”

The governor also gave a grant of N10 million to support Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) run by Igbo women in the state.

On his part, Dr Egwu Onuwabuchi, the President-General Igbo Community Welfare Association, Gombe State, commended the Gov. Yahaya-led administration in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.

Onuwabuchi pledged that Igbos would support the re-election bid of Gov. Yahaya while urging the governor to consider his members in employment and other empowerment schemes of the state government. (NAN)