Igbo Youth Organizations Pledge Support to EFCC in Enugu

A group of youth organisations in the Southeast comprising the National Association of Nigerian Student, NANS, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Youths, today September 17, 2021 pledged their support for the fight against economic and financial crimes in the southeast region. They made the pledge during a visit to the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC.

The leader of the delegation and Vice president of the NYCN, Comrade Innocent Nduanya, who thanked the Zonal Commander, Oshodi Johnson for receiving them at short notice, said the groups were in Enugu to deliberate on issues affecting the welfare of youths in the south east and thought it wise to visit the EFCC to pledge their support. “You are a young man like us and one of our own. We are well meaning Nigerian youths who hate corruption and are trying our best to see that it ends in Nigeria. Our reason for coming to Enugu is to deliberate on issues pertaining to the welfare of the youths in the South east,” he said.

Comrade Darlington Ugwuegbe, the State Secretary of NYCN and coordinator of NANS zone B as well as convener of the GBURUS CARE Initiative, reiterated the groups’ willingness to fight corruption and other social vices in the Southeast. “I am at the forefront of moral rejuvenation among youths. I believe that the youths must know that corruption will lead the nation nowhere. We are law abiding citizens. We hate fraud and related offences and can never be party to it,” he said.

The Zonal Commander, Oshodi Johnson, thanked the groups for embracing the fight against economic and financial crimes. “On behalf of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, I want to appreciate you for coming to see us this evening. I see your passion in trying to see that corruption is reduced to its lowest in your lifetime. I congratulate you on your integrity because it takes an innocent person to boldly visit the EFCC. You are representing the conscience of your people and I want to thank you for your willingness to own this anti-corruption fight. Indeed if we allow corruption to keep gaining grounds in our nation today, there will be no sane society to bequeath to our children,” Oshodi said.

He urged the delegates to key into the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government as a means of checking corruption, assuring them that their identities would be protected.

