Igbo community in Ghana promises to partner with new high commissioner

The Igbo community in the Diaspora, Ghana Chapter, has promised to work with Nigeria’s new High Commissioner, Retired Vice-Adm. Ibok- Ete Ekwe Ibas, to boost Nigeria’s growth.

Chief Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Eze Nd’Igbo of Ghana, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday that the promise was made at a civic reception held in honour of the high commissioner in Accra.

Ihenetu, also the Assistant Publicity Secretary of Ndi Eze Nd’Igbo in the Diaspora, assured the high commissioner of his willingness as an Igbo leader in Ghana to work with him.

“On behalf of palace elders and Igbo community in Ghana, I welcome the high commissioner to Ghana. I assure you that my cabinet and I will work with your office to ensure your work is easy.

“We shall support as well as work closely with you to enable you to succeed in your new mission.

“So anytime you need our services, we shall be willing to render it in a patriotic way.

“We wish you a good stay in Ghana and also pray that God gives you good health and wisdom to rule and guide our people,’’ he stated.

He commended the Deputy High Commissioner, Amb. Gambo Yusuf, for holding forth before the high commissioner’s posting to Ghana.

He expressed appreciation to Yusuf for playing key roles in ensuring Nigerians in Ghana remained safe from undue harassment, especially during the trade dispute era when shops belonging to Nigerians were sealed.

He also commended the Minister of Nigeria High Commission, Sylvanus Dauda, whom he said had been diligent, accessible and patriotic, adding that such attributes endeared him to all Nigerians in Ghana.

“Whenever our people knock on his door on matters like immigration, harassment and other problems, the honourable minister is always on ground to attend to the problems doing the best he could. He is a real blessing to Nigerians in Ghana,’’ he stated.

Ihenetu also lauded the Charge D’Affairs, Mrs Esther Arewa, for supporting the Nigerian community in Ghana, saying her motherly care helped Nigerians seeking assistance to easily gain the needed support through her office. (NAN)

