Igbinedion varsity to absorb students from Ukraine 

By Usman Aliyu

ThenIgbinedion University, Okada, Edo, says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two Ukrainian universities to absorb students displaced by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, disclosed this in Okada on Tuesday in his welcome address at a lecture to celebrate the 88th birthday of Sir Gabriel Igbinedion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebrator is the founder of Nigeria’s premier university, established in 1999.

Ezemonye said that the first set of the students, who were medical students, would soon be given admission into the institution with the approval of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

This effort, he said, was in line with the internationalisation of the pedagogical profile of the private university through partnerships.

“Our drive to being a leading centre of development – enhancing knowledge production, capacity building, scientific innovations and breakthroughs through a coupling of local and global network and synergies remain on course.

“In this regard, we have intensified the internationalisation of our pedagogical profile through partnerships with foreign institutions and bodies in the areas of articulation and exchange programmes, joint programme delivery and joint research under strict compliance with regulatory requirements.

“This is in consonance with our determination to expose the students to formidable learning experience targeted at producing global leaders,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that the lecture was aimed at acknowledging a great mind in Igbinedion, whose great vision birthed the pioneer private university in Nigeria.

Amb. Samson Itegboje, who spoke on: “Diplomacy and Nigeria’s Fortunes: Private Sector Action Through Education, Practice and More”, eulogised the role of private individuals and institutions such as the celebrator and Igbinedion university for the strategic services.

Itegboje said that the service was through enhancement of the nation’s image and conduct of studies and training in international relations, political science and other relevant disciplines.

He noted that these relevant disciplines served as building blocks for Nigeria’s diplomacy and invariably the future. (NAN)

