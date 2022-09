Igbinedion varsity partners Ehizua Hub for digital innovative education

Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ehizua Hub to foster digital innovation and techpreneurship by providing equal access to affordable and quality education as well as bridge the financial and digital divides.

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye, disclosed this after a meeting with the management of Ehizua Hub at the university’s main campus in Okada.

According to Ezemonye, the strategic partnership is a bold step towards positively changing the trajectory of private tertiary education in Nigeria.

The VC disclosed that the transnational educational programme would include research collaborations, joint application for grants, exchange programmes, provision of relevant Information Technology softwares to enhance teaching and learning as well as international partnerships.

Ehizua Hub is a social enterprise providing equal access to affordable and quality education, while IUO, Nigeria’s premier private university, is a member of the Global University Network.

The partnership, which led to the establishment of Igbinedion Hub, is expected to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through the establishment of education and creative tech hub, education financing and enhance graduate outcome.

In view of the strategic partnership, Ehizua will facilitate partnership with Torrens University, Australia, and other international universities for exchange programmes, credit articulation transfer programmes, joint academic and research programmes.

Igbinedion Hubwill drive the university’s vision of remaining relevance to national and global needs. It will also facilitate university admissions and scholarship, online programme support and empower participants through a skills-based training, job assist programme, innovation support programme and Corporate Venture Capital.

Other activities of the hub will include provision of access to industry-relevant software, creative technology, relevant industry-tailored internship and creative space for ideation, pre-incubation to incubation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ehizua Hub, Matthias Ehizua, said, “The partnership will leverage Ehizua Hub’s existing partnership with Torrens University, Australia,to offer students the opportunity to study online from Igbinedion Hubat Airport Road, Benin City and Okada, Edo State, and have the option of financing their studies with Sterling Bank EdPay loan and continue their studies in any Torrens University campus in Australia.”

Home to over 19,000 students from over 117 countries, Torrens has quickly become Australia’s fastest-growing university and boasts a credible industry immersive difference, with 91 per cent of its students kick-starting their vocation within 12 months of graduation.

