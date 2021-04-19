Igbanke old students commission, hand over renovated Admin block

Worried the growing infrastructural decay at its alma mater, members of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students Association, Igbanke, have commissioned and handed over to the school an administrative block renovated the association.  

This came took place at Igbanke,  Orhionmwon local Government area of Edo State, during the Association’s second re-union programme and maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the school compound.   Present at the event, which also featured the commissioning of the renovated administrative block of the institution members of the Association, were old Boys and Girls of the School included the Steering Committee Chairman,  Mr. Jacob Erhabor, the Dean,  Faculty of Arts,  Ambrose Ali University,  Ekpoma,  Prof. Benjamin Egede,  General, Igbanke General Union,  Engr. Arthur Osiagwu,  as well as current students of the school, among others.   

In his speech, titled; “We Can Play Politics with our politics,  but not with our Education”, the Chairman of the occasion and former student of the school,  Mr. Duke Igbinedion, advocated the need for student associations such as Igbanke Grammar School Old Students Association, to be given the constitutional role in the management of alma mater.    

Igbinedion,  while commending the Edo State Government for the ongoing modernisation efforts in the education sector through the Edo Best programme,  however,  stressed the need for higher budgetary allocation to the sector.   

This, according to Igbinedion, has become necessary as it “is the only way to guarantee the of our Children and that of the nation.”   

Earlier in his address of welcome,  the Steering Committee Chairman,  Mr. Jacob Erhabor, while commending members for collective in the project of restoring the lost glory of the school, appealed that all hands must be on deck in actualising the vision.   

Erhabor, was later elected pioneer of the Association, rising from the AGM,  announced a three year scholarship award for three best graduating students of the school.   While the overall best student would be awarded 100,000 the second and third runners-up, he said, would be given 60, 000 and 40, 000 respectively.   

Meanwhile,  the principals of the school, Mr. R.I Imonite (Senior School) and Mr. J.O Aifuwa, in collective speech, commended members of the Association for initiative just as they enjoined them to continue to work in collaboration with the state government towards enhancing the infrastructural status of the institute. 

Highlight of the programme was the handing of keys of the block chairman of the occasion, Mr. Duke Igbinedion, to the Principal of the Senior School, Mr Imonite  

