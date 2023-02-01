Igangan attack on Makinde’s campaign trail condemnable- Media Aide

By David Adeoye

The

Media Committee of Gov. Seyi Makinde Campaign Council has decried the Tuesday attacks on the campaign team of the governor in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by Mr Moses Alao, Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, on behalf of the media team.

Alao described the attacks as unwarranted, warning the opposition elements to eschew politics of bitterness and violence ahead of the general elections.

According to him, the act of violence was perpetrated by suspected thugs of the opposition parties.

“The attacks were premeditated and orchestrated by some opposition elements, who hired street urchins to waylay the convoy of the governor.

“This is with a view to giving the governor a bad image among the teeming population of Oyo State people.

“The unprovoked attacks were reprehensible, especially as the people of the state already know Makinde as a man of peace,” he said.

Alao, however, decried the reports by the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleging that the crisis was triggered by men of the Parks Management System.

According to him, it becomes imperative to set the records straight; the governor had finished addressing the mammoth crowd at the Igangan Town Hall and the campaign trail was heading for Tapa.

“As it has become the custom of the governor to acknowledge the cheers and love of the people and in turn distribute souvenirs wherever he went to campaign.

“Gov. Makinde stood in an open roof SUV while other members of the entourage were in his tow.

“Toward the exit of the town were a road block, which we now know was mounted by the thugs to halt the flow of traffic so that they would be able to perpetrate their dastardly act.

“Some group of boys started demanding for money instead of the souvenirs being shared by the governor.

“Before anyone could say Jack Robinson, they started hauling stones, while some went in search of big sticks with which they were smashing vehicles indiscriminately.

“The urchins went directly after the SUV of Chief Tegbe, which showed a clearly premeditated motive, while others kept attacking other vehicles coming behind the governor,” he said.

Making further clarifications, Alao said that the JAC Bus conveying Media Aides of the governor, journalists and many other vehicles were damaged by the hoodlums.

“At some points, the hoodlums graduated from hauling stones by bringing out guns and shooting at vehicles in the convoy

“We are sure that the same hoodlums went into the streets of Igangan to commit the wanton arson and destruction.

“While we sympathise with the families of individuals affected by the crisis, it is important to point out that Gov. Makinde is a man of peace.

“And has made it clear that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Oyo State indigene,” he said.(NAN)