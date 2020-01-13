Igando-Ikotun LCDA distributes 500 free JAMB forms to indigent students

The Management of Igando-Ikotun Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State is distributing free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to 500 indigent students.

The Executive Chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Mrs Morenike Adesina Williams, announced the distribution of the free JAMB forms in a statement signed her Media aide, Mr Abayomi Oseni, on Monday.

Adesina-Williams said the beneficiaries cut across the seven wards of the LCDA as part of her educational support to the youth of the area.

She urged the beneficiaries to study hard and make good grades in the forthcoming examinations and become responsible human beings to themselves and their community.

She also appealed to the students to desist from social vices but should rather focus on their academics that would bring them greater fortune.

“Education is the bedrock of any nation to grow and that is what prompted me to extend these forms to you,” Adesina-Williams said

A beneficiary, Faith Enudeme, said she came to collect the form because of her poor parent’s financial status.

“I appreciate her (the chairman) for the great privilege given to the students in this community” she said.

Some parents who followed their children to the council chairman’s office, appreciated her gesture and promised they would encourage their children to reciprocate the kindness by coming out in flying colours. (NAN)