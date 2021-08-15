Igala leader to FG: Extend poverty-alleviation schemes to Kogi East

The newly-elected National Leader of Uk’Omu Igala Organization, Mr David Abutu, has called on the Federal Government to extend poverty-alleviation programmes and COVID-19 palliatives to the people of Kogi East Senatorial District, who are mainly peasant farmers and hard-hit by the current economic downturn.

Mr Abutu made this appeal his brief interaction the press after his election  as  National Leader of the socio-cultural organization at Women Development Centre Abuja at the weekend.

The Uk’Omu Igala Organization is a non-political  but umbrella organization all social, political and developmental groups Igala land and Kogi East . Over the years, UIO had worked hand--hand Kogi State Government and non-governmental organizations to execute social and humanitarian projects in Kogi East.

Mr Abutu, his appeal, said, “the Buhari administration has come up many people-oriented and poverty alleviation programmes. However, the people of Kogi East have not benefited it very much. instance, the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme; COVID-19 palliatives, Trader-Moni, and other intervention schemes are not felt Igala land. The cashew industry is growing Kogi East, but we need Federal Government’s support to strengthen the feeble hands of farmers. Kogi East is a peaceful part of Nigeria; we deserve  the support of this government to lift our  people out of poverty.”

On the part of the organization, the new National Leader promised to set in motion strategies and activities that would herald a new dawn in Igala land and Kogi State in . Mr Abutu promised to mobilize  of UIO  to raise funds to support small scale entrepreneurs  and provide financial assistance to indigent students at various educational levels.

The election, which delegates came all over Nigeria  to vote,  was conducted  last Saturday by an election committee under the chairmanship of Professor Sam Egwu, the Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The following persons were elected into various positions: Mr David Abutu (National Leader); Dr Rakiya Abaji, Deputy National Leader; Dr Sabestin  Abuh, National Secretary; Mrs Vivian Idama, National Treasurer; and Mr Suleiman Akpa, National Director (Mobilization).

Others elected into various positions, unopposed, include Mr Gabriel Edicha, Deputy National Secretary; Alhaji Musa K. Audu, National Financial Secretary; Mr Hussein Ahmed, National Auditor; Dr Theophilus Abbah, Media & Publicity Director; Mr Adams Ahmed, Deputy Director, Mobilization; Mr Mudi Yusuf, Director, Research & Development; and Ambassador Vera Otini Atodo, National Women Leader.

Former leaders of the organisation included Patrick Adamu Akpa (rtd) and Comptroller Abdul Amade (rtd).

