Igala leader to FG: Extend poverty-alleviation schemes to Kogi East

The newly-elected National Leader of Uk’Omu Igala Organization, Mr David Abutu, has called on the Federal Government to extend poverty-alleviation programmes and COVID-19 palliatives to the people of Kogi East Senatorial District, who are mainly peasant farmers and hard-hit by the current economic downturn.

Mr Abutu made this appeal in his brief interaction with the press after his election as National Leader of the socio-cultural organization at Women Development Centre in Abuja at the weekend.

The Uk’Omu Igala Organization is a non-political but umbrella organization for all social, political and developmental groups in Igala land and Kogi East in general. Over the years, UIO had worked hand-in-hand with Kogi State Government and non-governmental organizations to execute social and humanitarian projects in Kogi East.

Mr Abutu, in his appeal, said, “the Buhari administration has come up with many people-oriented and poverty alleviation programmes. However, the people of Kogi East have not benefited from it very much. For instance, the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme; COVID-19 palliatives, Trader-Moni, and other intervention schemes are not felt in Igala land. The cashew industry is growing in Kogi East, but we need Federal Government’s support to strengthen the feeble hands of local farmers. Kogi East is a peaceful part of Nigeria; we deserve the support of this government to lift our people out of poverty.”

On the part of the organization, the new National Leader promised to set in motion strategies and activities that would herald a new dawn in Igala land and Kogi State in general. Mr Abutu promised to mobilize members of UIO to raise funds to support small scale entrepreneurs and provide financial assistance to indigent students at various educational levels.

The election, for which delegates came from all over Nigeria to vote, was conducted last Saturday by an election committee under the chairmanship of Professor Sam Egwu, the Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The following persons were elected into various positions: Mr David Abutu (National Leader); Dr Rakiya Abaji, Deputy National Leader; Dr Sabestin Abuh, National Secretary; Mrs Vivian Idama, National Treasurer; and Mr Suleiman Akpa, National Director (Mobilization).

Others elected into various positions, unopposed, include Mr Gabriel Edicha, Deputy National Secretary; Alhaji Musa K. Audu, National Financial Secretary; Mr Hussein Ahmed, National Auditor; Dr Theophilus Abbah, Media & Publicity Director; Mr Adams Ahmed, Deputy Director, Mobilization; Mr Mudi Yusuf, Director, Research & Development; and Ambassador Vera Otini Atodo, National Women Leader.

Former leaders of the organisation included General Patrick Adamu Akpa (rtd) and Comptroller Abdul Amade (rtd).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...