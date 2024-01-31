Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Ifon/Ilobu conflict: Governor Adeleke Reads Riot Act to Sponsors

By Chimezie Godfrey
Governor Ademola Adeleke has vowed to punish those behind the resurgence of violence around Ifon/Ilobu areas of the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has vowed to punish those behind the resurgence of violence around Ifon/Ilobu areas of the state.

In a virtual security meeting which continues as at the time of issuing this report, Governor Adeleke said those who ignited the attacks again will be rounded up and arraigned for breaching peace in the area.

“I hosted a virtual security meeting last night. A physical meeting is now ongoing. We will not spare sponsors of this dastardly act.

“Any traditional ruler found to be fanning embers of violence will be removed from office. Requisite intelligence is being gathered on the extent of culpability of prominent leaders from the two areas.

“Since yesterday, I have issued relevant directives which are being implemented to calm the situation.All through the night, security teams have commenced de-escalation operations.

“We have dispatched security teams and further measures will soon be announced”, the Governor who is attending a national minimum wage meeting at the State House, Abuja noted.

“This time around, those involved will pay the price in line with the law of the land”, Adeleke warned.

