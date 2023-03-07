Ifeanyi Odii remains our Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State – PDP

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims that the Party do not have a Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement stressed that Chukwuma Odii remains the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for the Saturday, March 11, 2023 Governorship election.

He said,”The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to mischievous misinformation being peddled by some anti-democratic elements claiming that the PDP do not have a Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.

“The PDP States in clear terms that Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is and remains the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for the Saturday, March 11, 2023 Governorship election.

“The PDP therefore, in very strong terms, condemns the misinformation as the handiwork of enemies of our Party whose aim is to cause confusion, distract our Party members and mislead the people of Ebonyi State who have already made up their minds to vote in our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the next Governor of Ebonyi State.”

He added,”Our Party urges our teeming members and supporters in Ebonyi State to disregard the said misinformation and continue to support our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as he marches on to victory on Saturday.”