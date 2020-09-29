Ifako-Ijaiye Council chairman visits victims of gas explosion

Share the news













Mr Oloruntoba Oke, Executive Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government area of Lagos State, on Tuesday visited victims of the Iju Ishaga gas explosion receiving treatment at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital. Oke, who visited the Trauma and Burn Centre of the hospital, to see how they were responding to treatment, was told that 17 victims had been discharged from the facility. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 30 people were injured, 15 vehicles and 23 buildings were destroyed in the gas explosion that occurred on Sept. 26.

Oke said: “We are here to see how victims of the explosion have been responding to treatment following injuries they sustained in the incident. “I was told about the death of a victim, who was said to have suffered first degree burns, and at the same time got information that 17 others have been treated and discharged. “The remaining seven at the health facility, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, are also about to be discharged.’’ The council chief said he had earlier visited a private hospital where the victims were initially rushed to and admitted, but they were poorly handled there.

“This prompted us to mobilise an ambulance to convey them, including a six-month old baby, also a victim, to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital for proper treatment, and I personally foot their medical bills,” Oke said. According to him, my appreciation goes to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for prompt intervention of the state emergency responder agency and other security agencies. Oke said that both agencies swiftly contained further spread and the damaging effects of the inferno, and quickly ensured that the victims were taken to the hospital. (NAN)

