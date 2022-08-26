IFAD-VCDP equips 30 farmer groups in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), through its assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has distributed equipment worth millions of naira to 30 farmer groups in Enugu State.

The equipment distributed in Enugu on Friday include rice milling machines, de-stoners, bag sealers, weighing scale, cassava graters and carriage tricycles.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the distribution, IFAD-VCDP National Coordinator, Dr Fatima Aliyu, said that the gesture was part of efforts to reduce rural poverty, increase food security and accelerate economic growth.

Aliyu said that the equipment were provided to improve the lives of the farmers, adding that the beneficiaries were selected from the five participating local government areas in the state.

The coordinator said that IFAD-VCDP was strongly committed to improving the lives of rural women and youths through life-sustaining projects.

Aliyu said that IFAD-VCDP would continue to ensure that a percentage of grants would be earmarked to stimulate interest of women and youths in entrepreneurial activities to accommodate more beneficiaries.

The Coordinator of IFAD-VCDP in Enugu State, Dr Edward Isiwu, said that the distribution became necessary to enhance crop production, processing and marketing enterprises.

Isiwu said that more than N600 million was expended in purchasing the equipment, with the farmers paying 30 per cent and IFAD-VCDP paying 70 per cent.

He hoped that the gesture would encourage more youths and women to engage in farming.

In a message, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by his Chief Press Secretary Chuks Ugwuoke, praised the Federal Government for including Enugu State in the list of benefitting states.

Ugwuanyi appealed that more local government areas in the state should be included in the programme, adding that the state remained committed to meeting up its counterpart funding.

In their speeches, Regional Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Felix Kess, and Head, Development Finance Office, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Linus Nwokolo, said that supporting farming would touch the lives of citizens.

A rice farmer and one of the beneficiaries, Mr Dickson Ofor, expressed gratitude to IFAD-VCDP and the Federal Government for the support.

Ofor said that de-stoning machine (de-stoner) would help him much in rice processing and add value to his products.

IFAD-VCDP, tosince inception in the state two years now, has empowered 2,560 farmers with agro inputs and training on best agronomic practices, among others.

The council areas benefiting in the IFAD-VCDP programme are Aninri, Enugu East, Isiuzo, Nkanu East and Udenu. (NAN)

