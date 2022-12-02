IFAD-VCDP distributes inputs to dry-season rice farmers in Taraba

By Gabriel Yough

The Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) of the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) on Friday inaugurated the distribution of inputs to support dry season rice farmers in Taraba.

Gov. Darius Ishaku of the state commended IFAD for its initiative to cushion the devastating effect of the recent flood disaster in the state and the country.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr David Ishaya, Ishaku said that IFAD support would help to cushion the losses incurred by some farmers affected by the flood.

The governor warned that the state government would not take it lightly with any farmer caught diverting or reselling the inputs.

“Our administration would continue to create the enabling environment for IFAD-VCDP to thrive and will continue to support genuine farmers in the state in its quest to put Taraba in its rightful place in the agriculture map of Nigeria.

“I commend the effort of IFAD-VCDP for the inputs support which has over the years enabled benefitting farmers to apply well-researched and technologies that have transformed rice and cassava farming in the state.

“This has brought increased income and improved standard of living for the farmers as well as food security to the state and larger society,” he said.

Mr Irimiya Musa, the state Programme Coordinator — IFAD-VCDP –said that the programme was implemented in Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun, Taraba, Enugu State, Nasarawa State and Kogi.

Musa added that IFAD-VCDP implemented with the mandate of developing the value chains of cassava and rice.

Irimiya said the programme aside from the support in the areas of input and infrastructure has also built the capacity of women for making more incomes along the value chains of rice and cassava.

He named the distribution of starter parks for another set of women trained in the production of nutrient dense recipes (confectioneries- cassava/Rice cakes and chin-chin, among others), using rice and cassava at the event as an example of such numerous intervention programmes.

Dr Fatima Aliyu, the National Programme Coordinator of the programme, represented by Mrs Ibe Carol, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, encouraged farmers to use the inputs for the purpose intended.

VCDP is a six-year programme of the Federal Government funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The programme aims to improve incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava on a sustainable basis.

It was originally implemented in Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun, Niger and Taraba.

With its success, the programme later received additional finance for expansion to Kogi, Nasarawa State and Enugu State, making it nine participating states.(NAN)