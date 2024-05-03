IFAD-LIFE-ND provides technical support to Abia farmers

The International Fund for Agricultural Development-sponsored Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises for Niger Delta(LIFE-ND) has provided technical support to farmers in Abia communities.

The IFAD-LIFE-ND team, which was in the state as part of its rural institutional strengthening, visited and interacted with farmers in their local communities.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the interaction, Dr Clement Uwem, the Rural Institution, Youth and Gender Coordinator, LIFE-ND, said the team engaged in both field and office work in the state.

He said that the team met with the Commodity Apex Development Association (CADA) – an umbrella economic group for various beneficiaries involved in different agribusinesses.

Uwem said the team also interacted with an enterprise group, made up of smaller group of farmers, who belong to the same value chain.

According to him, the visit is basically to strengthen the group of farmers by giving them knowledge, skills as well as assess their challenges and proffer solutions.

He said the team was impressed with achievements of the farmers, stressing, “it goes to confirm the need to boost the rural economy on a sustainable basis using agribusiness as a medium.”

Uwem disclosed that the farmers were put through the Gender Transformative Approach, to ensure that all beneficiaries do not have any form of hindrance in enjoying the benefit of empowerment as farmers.

“We are also engaging them on Gender Action Learning System (GALS), which is a globally promoted method of learning where specific tools are used to plan for development at individual community,”he said.

He said that the project would ensure the Agribusiness Innovative Forum, an assemblage of businessmen around the value chain of farmers was launched in Abia.

Uwem revealed that members of CADA would form the greater part of the forum, saying that it would outlive the lifespan of LIFE-ND in the state.

Corroborating, Mrs Saudatu Zahradeen, the Youth, Gender and Nutrition Specialist for IFAD Country Programme Advisory Team Office, Abuja, said the team was in Abia to look out for previous mission recommendations and how to address the issues raised.

She expressed satisfaction with the performance of CADA, especially in the transfer of knowledge to different groups in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LIFE-ND is funded by IFAD with support from the Federal Government and the participating states, including Abia, to boost food production in Niger Delta. (NAN)

By Leonard Okachie