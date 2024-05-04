IFA: Isaac Folorunso Adewole at 70

An intellectual of depth. A passionate patriot. A committed activist. A knowledgeable “medicine man.” A first-rate family man. A superb brother. Fantabulous father. A reliable friend. A dependable uncle. A loyal compatriot

By Bobagunwa Remi Oyeyemi

An intellectual of depth. A passionate patriot. A committed activist. A knowledgeable “medicine man.” A first-rate family man. A superb brother. Fantabulous father. A reliable friend. A dependable uncle. A loyal compatriot. Worthy of trust. Selfless. Charitable. Chivalrous. Considerate. And benevolent. Always concerned about others and communities in which he has found himself, whether academic, social, traditional or any other.

A combination of precocity and streaming enthusiasm. A man with a gentle mien that cocoons his propensity for intellectual battles. A restive mind that relentlessly pursues better health services for the polity. His streak of refractory against indifference, indiscipline, condescension, and contemptuousness could only be characterized as legendary. Always seeking the enhancement and progress of others. Always seeking to empower others regardless of if they are grateful or not. All he wants to do is to serve humanity.

Even on occasions, those he had helped have sought to destroy his legacy or discredit him. Their efforts are evidently in vain. But it never mattered to him ab initio. It never bothered him. His passion remains “service to humanity.” That is his joy. It is what drives him. It is what propels him. He is on high velocity. The momentum of his pendulum is always swinging towards advancing the interest of his communities, especially, the Ijesa community.

Perusing his résumé, it is titanic to isolate the area to highlight. He has demonstrated dexterity in so many areas. He has garnered reputation on so many fronts. He has appropriated respect and confidence in so many contexts. His confidence is contagious. His capability is consuming. His, is emblematic of inspiration. It induces hope. It fosters faith.

Born to late Pa Benjamin Aina Adewole and Mama Florence Monisola Adewole, on 5 May 1954 in Ilesa, reputed to be “God’s Hometown”, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, our own IFA, was inspired by the lives of his parents. His choice of career was inspired by his father, who was an agent of the United Africa Company, a British company that principally traded in West Africa during the 20th century. This is in spite of the fact that both parents were traders.

Regarded as a “health advocator” by some, he is better characterized as an “activist.” Prof. Adewole is one of the few who combined medical profession with activism to engender change, especially in the health sector. In 1984, he was elected president of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria and led a nationwide strike that resulted in his dismissal by the then military head of state, General Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari then declared him a wanted man, and Prof. Adewole went into exile. He later returned to Nigeria and was elected deputy Secretary-general of the Nigerian Medical Association in 1988.

Ironically, it was the same Muhammadu Buhari who had dismissed him and declared Prof. Adewole wanted in 1984, who came to appoint him as his Minister of Health on October 12, 2015. But unfortunately for President Buhari, he still had to contend with the “activist” in Prof. Adewole. Prof. Adewole did not think he needed permission as the Minister of Health to fire an irresponsible and fraudulent Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf. Buhari reinstated Yusuf. But Prof. Adewole made an unequivocal statement about his detestation for corruption, incompetence, and irresponsibility.

Bold and very courageous. He got enmeshed in a controversy when he insisted that “not all doctors will be specialists as some would be farmers, bankers, politicians, business gurus etc.”

Many misunderstood his statements, thinking he was dissing his fellow medical practitioners. But as Prof. Tam David West would say, “It is a matter of semantics.” And in my own assessment, probably of comprehension.

Prof. Adewole is never afraid to express his mind anyways. He wears his conviction on his arms for everyone to see and behold. This is possible because he had no diabolical intentions. What you see is what you get. That is an authentic Ijesa man for you. That is our own IFA.

Happy 70th birthday celebrations sir. May your days be many in peace, prosperity and eudemonia. May Elédùmarè, the God of our forefathers continue to guide, guard and glitter your path. Àse.

Happy celebrations sir.