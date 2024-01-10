If Tinubu succeeds cutting down waste, Nigeria will move forward —Group

The Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) says Nigeria is on the path to growth and progress if President Bola Tinubu succeeds in cutting down wastes.

The National Vice President of the advocacy group, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga, made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odunuga was reacting to the President’s directive slashing the number of officials that would accompany him and other top government officials on any foreign trip.

According to him, Nigeria and Nigerians have suffered a lot because of the numerous waste in governance and among public office holders.

“It is a welcome development and we will like to commend the President for this action.

“As far as we are concerned, he is not cutting down on the cost of government but cutting down on waste and this should not be limited to foreign trips alone.

“If the President is able to cut down on these wastes I am very optimistic that we wouldn’t be needing loan to fund the budget,” Odunuga said.

Describing the step as significant and noteworthy, he said that it was aimed at curbing expenditure on estacodes and duty allowances.

“The decision to slash 60 per cent of the official entourage on local and international travels, spanning across the Presidency and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), reflects a commendable commitment to accountability, wastage alleviation, and fairness to the Nigerian people.

“President Tinubu’s bold initiative is a testament to his dedication to prudent fiscal management and responsible governance.

“By reducing the size of official delegations, both locally and internationally, the President has demonstrated a keen understanding of the need to streamline government spending, especially in a time where judicious use of resources is paramount,” he added.

Odunuga said that JAGG acknowledges the importance of effective leadership in promoting fiscal responsibility and transparency.

He said that President Tinubu’s decision to address cost implications associated with official travels aligned with the values of good governance, accountability, and fairness to the citizens who entrust leaders with their welfare.

“The cost-cutting measures are not only a symbolic gesture but a practical step towards ensuring that public funds are used judiciously and efficiently.

“This move by President Tinubu is a laudable example for all public officials, emphasizing the importance of responsible stewardship of resources in the service of the nation.”

He urged other public officials, both within the Presidency and across MDAs, to follow President Tinubu’s lead in adopting measures that would promote fiscal prudence and eliminate unnecessary expenditures.

“As Joint Action for Good Governance, we remain committed to supporting and promoting initiatives that uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, and responsible use of public resources.

“President Tinubu’s cost-cutting measures are a positive step in the right direction, and we look forward to witnessing more initiatives that align with the vision of good governance in Nigeria,” he said.

Odunuga also applauded Tinubu for his decisive action in suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, over her alleged involvement in the approval of a disbursement of N585 billion into private accounts.

NAN recalls that the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday announced that the step was part of Tinubu’s “massive cost-cutting measures.”

Ngelale said the cost-cutting exercise affects the entire apparatus of the federal government including the office of the President, vice president and the first lady.

According to the new policy, the President has directed that local security agencies should be used for his protection whenever he travels to any state instead of traveling with a high number of security details from Abuja.

He also stated that the same measure should be adopted for both Vice President Kashim Shettima and First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

Tinubu said that when any international travel was being approved, all ministers were limited to four members of their staff, appointees and the like.

The president’s spokesperson said henceforth, heads of government agencies would be limited to two only two members of staff on any trip.

Giving a further breakdown, Mr Ngelale said for any international trips, Mr Tinubu had directed that no more than 20 individuals will be allowed to travel with him.

Ngelale said: “That number will be cut down to five in the case of the First Lady.

“The number in the entourage on official international trips for the Vice President will be cut to five, the number that will be placed as a limit on the wife of the Vice President is also five.”

In terms of local trips, Mr Ngelale said the President had “approved a new limit of 25 members of staff to accompany him on domestic trips within the country.

“The Office of the First Lady is now limited to 10 staff members to accompany her on official trips within the country.

“The Vice President will be limited to 15 members of staff on official trips within the country, while his wife will be limited to 10 members of staff”. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

