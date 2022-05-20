If elected, I will implement a blue print for the immediate growth of Delta – APC female aspirant

By Mercy Obojeghren

An All Progressive Congress (APC), House of Representatives female aspirant for the UghelliNorth/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Mrs Obukome Ibru-Umukoro, says ”If elected, I will implement a blueprint that I and an international team of experts have carefully worked on for the immediate growth of my constituency.”



Ibru-Umukoro stated this on Thursday in Udu, Udu local government area of Delta, while declaring her intention to serve the people of Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency at the House of Representative.



The House of Representative hopeful who promised to run a quality people orientated legislation, said her blue print will effectively cover education, provision of potable water, instant health care, empowerment of women and young girls, foreign investment upscaling, police reforms, and education turnarounds.



Ibru-Umukoro also said her target is to ensure that education in the State experiences an immediate improvement, equips more children with better reading skills, works on the improved provision of reading materials and produces more child stars, while ensuring “a safe school environment for our children.”



“Water is essential to life and good health. We will work on the sustained provision of potable drinkable water for our communities.



”This will have an immediate impact at reducing healthcare issues in these areas.



”This is a service that we have provided for several years for a large number of the elderly among us. We will ramp up this initiative to include all areas within our jurisdiction.



“We will carry out an immediate clean up of our General Hospitals to give them a facelift.



”Training and re-training of existing medical personnel is top of our agenda with the introduction of regular visits by foreign-based medical teams on free medical outreach missions.



“The need for empowerment for women and girl child cannot be over-emphasized. They are not just more vulnerable, they are indeed block-builders, supporting even the men.



”We will expose them to enhanced opportunities to earn revenue, using their acquired skills and avail them of opportunities for funding to start or grow their businesses,” she said.



Ibru-Umukoro also said that foreign Investment is a much needed solution to improving the business climate of Nigeria.



“We will use our several years of knowledge of the foreign business/finance terrain to attract investment and investors to the country, Delta included.



“We are already in talks with several foreign investment entities on the business opportunities and possibilities in Nigeria.



”We are working with our foreign partners to ensure that Delta State becomes an investor’s first choice destination.



“We are also working with foreign consultants on developing Delta State as a tourism and technology hub, so that we can discover and encourage our own technical gurus to emerge,” she said.



On security, she said, “Police reforms is a topic that has been debated and discussed among virtually all strata of the Nigeria society.

“We will work with the Nigeria Police to organize training courses and empowerment programmes to enable them perform optimally.



”We will work with government to promote a positive image of the Nigeria Police, in line with the slogan; ‘Police is your friend’.



”All of these we have been working on for quite some time, and what better platform to eventually bring this level of development to this great constituency, but on the platform of the foremost party in Nigeria today, the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC).



“Progress has been slow, we all can attest to that, so we need to stop the slow motion and move with time.



”Wehave a reason to applaud and encourage our amiable Deputy Senate President, leader of our great party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for his position as a lead driver and agitator for the 35 per cent inclusiveness of the female gender in active Nigerian politics.



“Therefore, it would be a thing of pride and achievement for the Urhobo nation and indeed this great constituency that we both proudly belong, to produce the first woman to represent this great constituency at the House of Representatives, come 2023.



“l also believe it would gladden the heart of our delectable First Lady, the wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who has in recent times taken giant strides in encouraging and ensuring that more women are participating in active politics and running for elective offices.



“I want to categorically state at this point I am the only woman from Delta state and the only female running for any office under the platform of the APC.



“We must take our place of pride again. My dear party leaders and elders, high chiefs, community elders, party faithfuls, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Obukome Elaine Ibru-Mukoro.



“Without much ado, I hereby, with your kind participation, officially declare my intention to vie for the seat at the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency,” she said. (NAN)

