IEA warns against  gas storage problems

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of possible problems for the refilling of gas storage facilities in Europe before the winter months between 2023 and 2024.

IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, made his views known to the Italian Newspaper `La Repubblica’ in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Our estimates tell us that by February 2023, the stock levels will drop from 90 per cent to between 20 per cent and 20 per cent,’’ saying the big question Europe will face will be how to get stocks back up to between 80 per cent and 90 per cent in 2023.

According to the Turkish economist, the fact that energy deliveries are still coming from Moscow and that China is importing less liquefied gas than expected has helped to fill Europe’s reserves this year.

The director said that in 2023, the Chinese economy could strengthen again and Beijing could demand more gas, which would cause a price increase for the Europeans.

Birol said he would not be expecting any major disruptions or blackouts in the approaching winter, as storage facilities were currently about 90 per cent full.

He said that the gas might last until February or March 2023 if there is no “significant disruption to supplies”.

However, should there be any serious disruption, “energy solidarity” between European countries would be essential, Birol warned. (dpa/NAN)

