Idumota clash: Police arrest 2 NURTW officials

January 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



The police in have arrested two of Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) suspected to be behind Friday’ clash on Island.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police command in State, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, made the disclosure  on the command’ twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Egbeyemi said that one Kunle Poly and Tafa Sego were arrested on Monday where NURTW were meeting with some transport stakeholders.

“We arrested two principal suspects this evening, who have in constant clashes in Idumota and its environs which has intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area,” he said.

NAN reports that the latest clash on Friday, which left two persons dead, paralysed commercial activities in the area for hours until a police team  restored peace.

A  reliable source told NAN that the two suspects and others have transferred to Zone II Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, for further investigation. (NAN)

