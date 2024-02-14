Idris unveils Ministry’s 5 pillars in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has unveiled the five pillars of his Ministry’s agenda in line with the Renewed Hope vision

…As Agriculture and Food Security kickstarts Ministerial Press Briefing Series

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has unveiled the five pillars of his Ministry’s agenda in line with the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Tinubu

Idris revealed this in his welcome address during the maiden Ministerial Press Briefing Series at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Information Minister said, “We are gathered here today for the maiden edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) organized by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under my leadership.

“Coincidentally, it happens to be taking place on a day that is set aside around the world for the celebration of love. By an additional force of coincidence, today also happens to be Ash Wednesday, a significant day on the Christian calendar, marking the beginning of Lent, which is a season of fasting and prayer. This is therefore a most special and auspicious day, indeed, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

He recalled “The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation (FMINO) has a mandate to manage and enhance the image and reputation of the people and government of Nigeria through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.

Specifically, Idris said, “To this end, at the Ministry, we have crafted and are implementing an Agenda that is based on the following five (5) pillars, in alignment with the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.​

According the Minister, “Pillar 1 is RESTORE TRUST: We are determined to restore trust, confidence and credibility to public communications, by engaging in a timely, proactive and consistent fashion with all our stakeholders, across government, the media, private sector and international community, deploying all available platforms and media.

“Pillar 2, closely tied to Pillar 1, is AMPLIFY POLICIES AND PROGRAMMES: We are highlighting and amplifying the policies, programs and achievements of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration, and the positive impact of these policies and programs in the lives of the Nigerian people. We are also working to showcase inspiring stories and narratives from and about this blessed and beautiful country that we call home.

“Pillar 3 is REORIENT NATIONAL VALUES: We are implementing a series of national campaigns to achieve a reorientation of attitudes, values and ethics in Nigeria. We have already started work in this regard, and very soon we will launch Nigeria’s new National Values Charter, which will outline the rights and responsibilities that government and citizens have towards each other, and form the foundation for these national reorientation campaigns.

“Pillar 4 is MODERNIZE TECHNOLOGY & TALENT: We are modernizing and upgrading the Federal Government’s Information and Communications Systems and Personnel, ensuring they are relevant and fit-for-purpose for the 21st century.

“Pillar 5 is CREATE AN ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR THE MEDIA: We are creating an enabling environment for all players and stakeholders in the media and information ecosystem: journalists, publishers, proprietors, etc.; through the implementation of favorable policies and incentives.

Idris asserted that “The Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) that we are kicking off today, are in line with our ‘Restore Trust’ and ‘Amplify Policies and Programmes’ pillars. This is a chance for you, the distinguished members of the press, to engage with senior officials of the Federal Government, on behalf of the good people of Nigeria.

“You will hear first-hand about what the Federal Government is doing, policies, programs, targets and objectives, and you will be able to ask questions and receive relevant clarifications. We have also made efforts to ensure that this Briefing Series receives the widest possible coverage, through traditional and digital platforms.

“Our special guest at this debut edition of the Series, is my colleague, the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

“This, as you know, is a very critical sector of the Nigerian economy. The Minister and the Honorable Minister of State have been doing a lot of work to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration, and will have a chance to share highlights of that work with you this afternoon.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister speaks, identifies affordability as main challenge

While addressing the media , the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Kyari highlighted the priority the government places on Food security

Going down memory lane, he said “We all know on precisely July 18, 2023 President Bola Ahmed Tinunu declared emergency on food (security), and subsequently when we were sworn in (August ) he actually changed the name of the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development to federal ministry of agriculture and food security.

“That I would say was a deliberate attempt to focus on what food security is and because of the challenges that we have faced recently in 2023 in terms of food security.

“I must say here that food security is the accessibility, availability and affordability of food”.

The Minister of agriculture also outlined the various efforts by the ministry towards ensuring the Food security.

He however agreed while answering questions that affordability crisis remains the main challenge.

The Minister reiterated that government was working hard to crash prices of food items to make them affordable

He also noted that NEMA and DSS would be involved as government shares some free tonnes of grains across the country.