Idris represents Tinubu at meeting with Exco of Nigerians in Ethiopia

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on Sunday represented President Bola Tinubu at a meeting with the Executive members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE)

Idris disclosed this in a statement saying, “This Sunday, I represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and met with Executive members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE).

He revealed that, “It was an opportunity to hear their plights and equally assure them of governments intervention.

“Most importantly, they were happy to hear about various programmes of the administration turning in positive results.

“May God continue to bless our great country, Nigeria,” tbe Minister’s short statement ended.