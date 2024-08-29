Idris re-echoes vital role of media in society





Minister of Information Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has re-echoed the vital role media outlets play in guiding society, highlighting the promotion of mutual understanding, and contributing to significant development. He was speaking during the unveiling of a television documentary titled “Traverse China with Me”, a collaborative effort between the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the China Media Group (CMG), on Thursday 29th August 2024 at the China Cultural Centre, Abuja.



The Minister indicated that the documentary, which aims to strengthen the relationship between Nigerian television stations and the Chinese media, is part of efforts to enhance the ties between the people of Nigeria and China through cultural and language exchange and modern communication channels available in both countries.



The Minister commended the authorities of CMG and the NTA for their efforts in providing accurate news and meaningful programs for the advancement of both countries. He said the collaboration will positively impact social affairs, economic development, and cultural advancement.



He restated the need for balance in news reporting, especially in highlighting progress and achievements and producing programs that inspire hope for future growth.

Nigeria, he said, is home to a vibrant youth population that is dedicated and working hard to seize opportunities, despite facing significant challenges. These challenges, he noted, are exacerbated by the proliferation of fake news, rumors, and misleading information, leading to setbacks and distrust between the government and its citizens. He called on Chinese media outlets to join Nigeria and collaborate with international counterparts to end the negative trend and ensure reliability and credibility in the spread of information.



The Minister also called on CMG to expand its media presence in Nigeria by incorporating more languages including Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin to convey messages and provide employment opportunities and training for Nigerians.



Earlier, the Director for Hausa Language at the CMG, Kande Gao highlighted the close relations between China and Nigeria, noting that they share the same destiny and urged further collaboration. She revealed that CMG is a key part of that understanding, which explains why programmes like “Traverse China with Me” are produced in partnership with stations like the NTA. She said analysis has indicated that the programme is popular in Hausa-speaking areas because Nigerians are fully embedded in it.



Among those who attended the occasion were the representatives of the Nigerian Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.