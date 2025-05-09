Idris pays N266.9m for 100 indigent students studying in India 

Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has released N266.9 million for payment of tuition fee for 100 indigent students studying in various universities in India.

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has released N266.9 million for payment of tuition fee for 100 indigent students studying in various universities in India.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji

Isah Abubakar-Tunga, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Abubakar-Tunga lauded the governor for the gesture which he said showed the administration commitment to education.

He urged beneficiaries to reciprocate by being more committed to their studies. (NAN).