Idris, Pate Highlight Government Achievements

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday, hosted the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, to the third edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) in Abuja.

Minister Idris used the occasion to highlight several positive developments in the Nigerian economy and government reforms implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

On the economic front, the Minister remarked that Nigeria’s GDP grew to 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 2.54% in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of government reforms.

He affirmed that capital importation rose significantly in Q4 2023, reversing a decline in the previous quarter, while petrol imports have been cut in half since the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index reached an all-time high, exceeding 100,000 points, while oil production increased from 1.22 million barrels per day in Q2 2023 to 1.55 million in Q4 2023.”

On Social safety programs, the minister said the government is implementing new social programs, including unemployment benefits for graduates and a consumer credit scheme to boost purchasing power. He highlighted that the government is progressing in tackling insecurity, achieving positive results.

He informed that President Tinubu approved the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, a long-delayed reform plan to reduce the size and cost of government by merging and eliminating certain agencies.

Minister Idris emphasized that these reforms aim to improve government efficiency, save resources, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian people. He stressed the importance of collaboration between stakeholders – including public officials, civil servants, media, and the public – to ensure the success of these initiatives.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, outlined the significant advancements made in the Nigerian healthcare sector since the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023.

The Minister stated that the government has prioritized revitalizing primary healthcare facilities, and increasing access to essential services, particularly in rural areas, adding that over 550,000 women now attend their first antenatal care visit, and additional healthcare professionals have been recruited to strengthen the health workforce.

“The government has enrolled 750,000 more Nigerians in health insurance schemes, improving affordability and access to healthcare. Robust vaccination campaigns have achieved significant progress in protecting the population from vaccine-preventable diseases. The government has distributed essential supplies to states and treatment centres, implemented a comprehensive distribution plan, and centralized treatment to manage outbreaks effectively”.

He acknowledged that over 4.95 million eligible girls have been vaccinated against HPV, a crucial step in preventing cervical cancer.

He said investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources are improving the quality of care and patient confidence in tertiary healthcare institutions.

Addressing the healthcare professional shortage, the Minister stated that collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council is increasing the number of medical school admissions to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

On the plan to curb high drug prices, Pate said an Executive Order will be issued in the short term, followed by a focus on domesticating drug production within the next three years.

“Construction of pharmaceutical-grade warehouses nationwide and implementation of a Warehousing Management Information System are underway, while essential medicines and narcotics utilization is now tracked on the National Health Logistics Management Information System platform,” he revealed.

Minister Pater disclosed that the government has established the first National Policy on Cosmetics Safety and two Unified Food Safety Training Manuals to promote safety and hygiene practices while noting that a $1 billion pledge from Afrexim Bank has been secured to support medical industrialization.

Minister Pate reiterated the government’s commitment to building a healthier and more resilient Nigeria, emphasizing continued stakeholder collaboration to achieve a thriving healthcare system and making it accessible to all citizens.

Chief Executive Officers of agencies and Directors in the two ministries were in attendance.