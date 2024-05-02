Idris mourns Kebbi NUJ Chairman, Hamza Galadima-Zuru 

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has expressed sadness on death of Alhaji Hamza Galadima-Zuru, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State Council.

Galadima-Zuru died on Thursday after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

He was aged 52.

Idris in a statement in by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Yahaya Sarki, described the death of the astute journalist as a colossal loss to the state.

According to him, the death of the NUJ chairman has created a vacuum in journalism that will be difficult to fill as the deceased was a core professional, consummate and diligent personality.

“The late chairman will be remembered by a myriad of legacies he has left as a journalist and as a leader,” he stated.

The governor prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and admit him into Aljannar Firdaus.



He also pray Allah to give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Galadima-Zuru is survived by three wives and 10 children.

He has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites after a funeral prayer at FMC Birnin Kebbi. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello