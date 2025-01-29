Idris flags off reconstruction of 87km Koko-Dabai road at N64bn

Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has flagged off the long-awaited reconstruction of 87 kilometres Koko-Dabai road in Zuru Emirate at the cost of N64 billion.

By Ibrahim Bello

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday in Dabai community of Zuru, Gov. Idris, described the event as historic and a fulfillment of his campaign promise.

“Today, with the commencement of this project, every son and daughter of Zuru Emirate is proud.

“I promised to construct this road, even though it is a federal road, and we will seek reimbursement from the Federal Government later. This is a significant step for Zuru Emirate,” he said.

Idris directed the State Ministry of Works to strictly monitor the project to ensure compliance with specifications.

He also warned truck drivers against overloading, announcing plans to set up a committee to enforce compliance.

Idris emphasised the importance of the road to the state’s agrarian economy, particularly in Zuru emirate as a major agricultural hub of the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to free education and the free distribution of fertilisers throughout his tenure.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar-Muslim, described the event as a landmark for Zuru emirate and Kebbi state.

He commended Gov. Idris for his determination to secure the project, which had eluded previous administrations.

According to the commissioner, the 87 kilometres road, costing ₦64 billion, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“To ensure quality and speed, three construction firms: Habib Engineering, ZBCC, and GNIC – will handle the project. A 40 per cent mobilisation payment has already been made.

“ZBCC will handle 25 kilometres stretch from Dabai to GGC Mahuta and Habib Engineering will cover 25 kilometres from GGC Mahuta to Marafa, while GNIC will handle 37 kilometres from Marafa to Koko,” he explained.

On his part, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani-Sami, expressed profound gratitude to the governor, describing the occasion as emotional and historic.

“We always pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for you, our governor,” the mornach prayed. (NAN)