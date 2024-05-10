Idris donates border patrol vehicle to NIS

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has donated a border patrol vehicle to the state Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Idris presented the Hilux vehicle to the Comptroller-General of Immigration (C-G), Mrs Kemi Nandap, when she paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

He pledged that the government would sustain regular support to the service, including the actualisation of the plan to set up a Regional Border Management Academy in the state.

The governor announced the inclusion of the NIS as part of the State Security Committee, and directed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, to always invite them for the committee’s meetings.

”My administration belongs to everybody and I shall make all categories of workers fully secured and comfortable,” he said.

The governor congratulate the C-G on her appointment and urged her to live above board.

Earlier, Nandap informed the governor that she was in the state to assess the needs of officers and men of the service.

She said that the state was very strategic to the security of the country as it harbours three international borders including a marine border.

“My visit is part of the Federal Government’s efforts towards providing timely solutions on the myriad of challenges at the territorial borders,” she added.

According to the NIS C-G, the challenges include irregular migration, trans-border crimes and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Nandap appreciated the governor for his support to NIS, including the recent cash donation to families of two deceased officers and renovation of the state passport office gutted by fire. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello