‎Idris Commends Kaduna State Governor for Re-establishing State Ministry of Information

‎The Honourable Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris fnipr, warmly commends His Excellency, Governor Alhaji Uba Sani of Kaduna State, for the proactive reestablishment of the Kaduna State Ministry of Information.



‎The landmark decision, coming a decade after its dissolution, aligns with the Minister’s clarion call at the December 2024 National Council on Information (NCI) meeting, where states were urged to prioritize the revitalization or creation of information ministries to strengthen governance, public engagement, and national unity.



‎The Minister recognizes the Kaduna State Government’s action as a critical step toward advancing the collective goal of fostering transparent governance and citizen-centric communication across Nigeria. He noted that by reinstating the ministry, Kaduna State has demonstrated its commitment to the federal government’s vision of a harmonized information ecosystem, where states and the federal tier collaborate to amplify development narratives, counter misinformation, and promote national cohesion.



‎According to the Minister, the revival of Kaduna’s Ministry of Information will enhance synergy between federal and state information agencies, enabling seamless coordination on national priorities such as security, health, education, and economic reforms. He revealed that with a functional state ministry, citizens in Kaduna will gain improved access to verified information on government policies, programs, and opportunities, fostering inclusivity and participatory governance.



‎The ministry, he added, will serve as a frontline defence against fake news and divisive rhetoric, safeguarding public trust through timely, accurate, and culturally resonant communication.



‎The Minister of Information reiterates the call for all states without functional information ministries to follow Kaduna’s example, as such institutions are vital to bridging communication gaps, promoting accountability, and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for sustainable development.



