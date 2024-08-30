Idris appoints Abdullahi-Zuru as SA Communication, Strategy

Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Idris-Zuru as Special Adviser to the governor on Communication and Strategy

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Idris-Zuru as Special Adviser to the governor on Communication and Strategy.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to Journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The statement said that the appointment letter was signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida.

While assuring that the appointment was purely based on merit, the statement said it expected the appointee to show total commitment, devotion, high sense of responsibility and professional capability in the discharge of his responsibility.

Abdullahi-Zuru is a seasoned journalists with requisite professional experience and competence.

The appointee started the practice of journalism in Sokoto with the defunct Concord Group of Newspapers as a State Correspondent in 1988.

He became the Chief Correspondent of the Newspapers in Katsina, Kebbi, Borno and Yobe States before he was appointed Assistant Bureau-Chief in-charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Abdullahi-Zuru was a News Editor in Daily Trust Newspapers before he moved to This Day Newspapers and became the Regional Editor in Maiduguri.

He also served as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Kebbi State Governor, Sen. Adamu Aliero and later at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as Media Adviser. (NAN



