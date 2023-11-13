Idris appoints 6 new district heads 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of six new district heads in Gwandu and Zuru Emirates.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dutsinmari, saying the approval was based on merit.

It listed the appointees in Zuru emirate as Usman Mohammed Dunga, District Head of Kyabu in Danko Chiefdom, and Adamu Garba as District Head of Ribah.

The statement added that in Gwandu emirate, the new district heads are Sahabi Ibrahim-Mai-Alelu, District Head of Dangamaji in Jega Local Government Area; and Nasir Muhammad Jega as District Head of newly created Narawa (Baraden Nassarawa in Birnin Kebbi).

Others, according to the statement, are the new District Head of Dikko Zauro, Alhaji Mahe Dikko-Zauro; the new district head of Zaria Kala-Kala in Koko Besse Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Halima-D/Galatians, as well as the creation of a new village head at Rugga Dikko village area in Sardauna Nassarawa District.

It said the governor prayed for more wisdom and capability for the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently. (NAN)

