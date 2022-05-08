Idris Abiola-Ajimobi ‘ll sustain late father’s legacies- Ganduje 

By Akeem Abas

Gov. Umar Ganduje of Kano State says Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, only son of the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, will sustain his father’s legacies.

Ganduje made the assertions on Sunday in Ibadan after the installation of Idris, as the Aare Akogun Musulumi of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the State Deputy Governor and Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Wife of the late former governor.

NAN reports that Idris had last week declared his interest to contest for the State House of Assembly seat, to represent Ibadan South-West Constituency II.

The newly installed Aare Akogun Musulumi of Oyo State, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, flanked by Alhaji Rauf Olaniyi, Oyo State Deputy Governor (Right) and Sheikh Muyideen Bello (Left) during his installation of Sunday in Ibadan.[NAN-PHOTO]

Ganduje advised him to sustain his humility and selfless services as he ventured into politics, saying that such would propel him into being a successful politician like his late father.

“This installation is a symbol of appreciating his integrity, maturity, service to Islam and service to humanity.

“So, I expect him to maintain this status so that his younger ones will emulate him and they will restore the dignity of their late father,” he said.

The governor advised him to be consistent, fulfill promises, work very hard and appreciate the ethics of politics for him to excel.

“My advice for him is to be consistent. He should ensure he fulfil promises and work very hard.

“He should appreciate the ethics of politics so as to be a successful politician like his father. I am confident that he will sustain the legacies of his father,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, Sheikh AbdulGaniyy Abubakri, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, urged youths to emulate the good virtues of Idris Ajimobi, saying he had distinguished himself in Islam over the years.

Also, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, a renowned Islamic Preacher, described the late former governor as a great leader, whose achievements remained unparalleled.

“I am not a politician, but an Islamic preacher. I will continue to say it that late Ajimobi’s achievements in governance remains unparalleled in the history of this state,” Bello said.

He advised Idris Ajimobi to sustain the legacies of his late father and should also protect the good name of their family.

The late Ajimobi’s son, said that the new title would spur him to do more for Islam and humanity.

Ajimobi said that his venturing into politics was borne out of his desire to contribute to the society, promising to sustain his father’s legacies.

NAN reports that the installation was performed by Abubakri and was supported by other Chief Imams across the state.

Among others present at the event were Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central); Chief Akin Oke; Sheikh Taofeek Akewugbagold; Mr Afeez Repete; Alhaji Olalekan Alli, a former Secretary to the State Government and his predecessor, Alhaji Akin Olajide. (NAN)

