Monday, December 4, 2023
IDPwD: MINILS DG calls for more concerted efforts to tackle problems

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The theme for this year’s celebration of the United Nations International Day of People with Disability, IDPwD, ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities’ provides Nigeria with the opportunity to celebrate its diverse disability community, and strengthen work towards creating a better society and achieving the sustainable development goals.

As the foremost national labour institute in Nigeria that has been including people living with disabilities in it’s activities in the past two and a half years under the headship of the Director General, Comrade Issa Aremu, MINILS seeks to use the day to remind Nigerians about the precariousness of workers and Nigerians living with disabilities and the imperative to factor their needs into both the national development plans and sustainable development goals .

“There are too many impediments on the path of the people living with disabilities in Nigeria regardless of the fact that the Nigerian government has established the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in line with section (31) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2018 and appointed a senior special assistant on disability matters in 2023

“This year’s IDPwD and theme perfectly amplifies the needs and aspirations of people living with disabilities in Nigeria and the urgency for stakeholders to collaboratively work harder to make Nigeria more hospitable, conducive and equitable for the about 27Million Nigerians living with disabilities

