Hope is now in the horizon in some communities that were hit by banditry in Shiroro, Munya and Mariga local government areas as 25 displaced communities are returning to their ancestral homes in Niger State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made this known while briefing Journalists at the end of a security meeting with security chiefs in the state and other relevant stakeholders at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello who pointed out that he has monitored the movement of the IDPs said there was no cause for alarm as everything was moving smoothly.

“I am happy to announce that we have seen tremendous improvement, a lot of IDPs have gradually moved to their villages especially in Shiroro, Munya and Mariga local governments.

“We have at least 25 communities that have relocated back to their various homes”, he said.

The Governor however said the successes recorded are not without the absence of security threat in some communities, but that the security agents are working tirelessly to curtail the situation.

“It doesn’t mean we still do not have some challenges, we have a few communities under threat but the security agencies are doing their best to contain the situation”, he stated.

The Governor disclosed the death of three soldiers in Magama local government, adding that some bandits were killed too and two bodies recovered while security agencies were trailing the rest of the bandits with the hope that the culprits will be arrested.

He said with more security personnel deployed by the Federal Government to the state, more grounds will be covered.

The Governor allayed the fears of food shortage in the state stressing that the IDPs that were returned to their homes are major Agricultural producing areas believing that they will engage in their farming activities immediately.

The Governor commended the efforts of the service chiefs at the federal and heads of security in the state for their efforts in the fight against banditry activities in the State.



On youth restiveness in the state capital , Governor Abubakar Sani Bello re-iterated his administration’s resolve to deal decisively with anyone caught carrying dangerous weapons, participating, promoting, aiding and abeting those involve in thuggery activities in the state capital.

“We discussed youthful restiveness in the state and have taken a decision to deal decisively with anyone found carrying any form of machetes, cutlass, creating havoc within Minna Central”, he said.

He described the situation as unfortunate where gang youths engaging themselves in a brawl on streets, attacking innocent people, adding that any youths that is arrested henceforth on thuggery and all forms of gangsterism will have he or herself to blame.

