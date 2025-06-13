‎Idimogu urges Tinubu to declare Abiola ex-President

Mr Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos State lawmaker, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare Chief M.K.O Abiola as a past Nigerian President posthumously
By Adekunle Williams
Idimogu, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II from 2015 to 2023, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.
NAN reports that his call followed recent claims in the memoir of ex-military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), who admitted Abiola won the 1993 election.
“I commend the President for recognising democracy heroes such as the late Kudirat Abiola and Bola Ige, among others, for their democratic struggles.
“Yes, Abiola won the election, and I urge President Tinubu to declare him an ex-president posthumously, in recognition of his democratic victory,” he said.
He, however, noted that such a declaration depends on the President’s disposition and whether it aligns with constitutional and legal procedures.
Idimogu said M.K.O Abiola was not officially declared winner by the electoral body because the election was annulled before final declaration.
He stressed that the decision lies between constitutional constraints and presidential will, noting the National Assembly may also need to be involved.
“In general, implementation depends on the President’s state of mind and willingness to address the matter legally and appropriately,” he said.
Idimogu praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for granting Abiola a posthumous national award, but said more recognition was needed.
He stated that although the June 12, 1993 election has passed, its lessons remain vital for Nigeria’s democratic journey.
According to him, Nigeria must ensure a truly independent electoral commission if it hopes to replicate June 12’s transparency.
He said the president should not influence who becomes the electoral commission’s chairman if neutrality is to be ensured.
Idimogu observed that replicating the 1993 election today would be difficult due to many vested political interests.
He said: “Even if the president stays neutral, political parties may still interfere to secure victory for their candidates.
“Back in 1993, Nigerians were more united in seeking national progress. Today, the country is more divided along ethnic and religious lines.”
He recalled that the 1993 election, conducted by Humphrey Nwosu using Option A4, reflected unity rarely seen in today’s politics.
On electoral reform, Idimogu lamented that many leaders and citizens lack patriotism, often neglecting national interest for personal or partisan gains. (NAN)