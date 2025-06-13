‎Idimogu urges Tinubu to declare Abiola ex-President

‎



‎By Adekunle Williams



‎Mr Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos State lawmaker, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare Chief M.K.O Abiola as a past Nigerian President posthumously.



‎Idimogu, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II from 2015 to 2023, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.



‎NAN reports that his call followed recent claims in the memoir of ex-military ruler, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), who admitted Abiola won the 1993 election.



‎“I commend the President for recognising democracy heroes such as the late Kudirat Abiola and Bola Ige, among others, for their democratic struggles.



‎“Yes, Abiola won the election, and I urge President Tinubu to declare him an ex-president posthumously, in recognition of his democratic victory,” he said.



‎He, however, noted that such a declaration depends on the President’s disposition and whether it aligns with constitutional and legal procedures.



‎Idimogu said M.K.O Abiola was not officially declared winner by the electoral body because the election was annulled before final declaration.



‎He stressed that the decision lies between constitutional constraints and presidential will, noting the National Assembly may also need to be involved.



‎“In general, implementation depends on the President’s state of mind and willingness to address the matter legally and appropriately,” he said.



‎Idimogu praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for granting Abiola a posthumous national award, but said more recognition was needed.



‎He stated that although the June 12, 1993 election has passed, its lessons remain vital for Nigeria’s democratic journey.



‎According to him, Nigeria must ensure a truly independent electoral commission if it hopes to replicate June 12’s transparency.



‎He said the president should not influence who becomes the electoral commission’s chairman if neutrality is to be ensured.



‎Idimogu observed that replicating the 1993 election today would be difficult due to many vested political interests.



‎He said: “Even if the president stays neutral, political parties may still interfere to secure victory for their candidates.



‎“Back in 1993, Nigerians were more united in seeking national progress. Today, the country is more divided along ethnic and religious lines.”



‎He recalled that the 1993 election, conducted by Humphrey Nwosu using Option A4, reflected unity rarely seen in today’s politics.



‎On electoral reform, Idimogu lamented that many leaders and citizens lack patriotism, often neglecting national interest for personal or partisan gains. (NAN)



