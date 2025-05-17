Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach’s Intellectual Emergence

Shadrach’s writing has registered his name across the global books’ distributions companies. Hence, his dozens of published books have attracted global sales with accolades and some of the tittles have been translated into French, Portuguese, Greek, Italian, Hindu and Spanish.

Shadrach’s scholarly scores has attracted the following editorial and review work: a reviewer with African Journal of Political Science and International Relations, International Journal of Sociology and Anthropology (IJSA), B.P. International Publisher, and an editor with Brilliance Publisher. Following this score, Shadrach has been awarded by B P International Publisher for quality contribution to a book and an award of literary excellence by MetroCity Magazine.

Shadrach is a strong advocate of youthful inclusion in governance. His political ideologies have been related in some of his published books, scholarly articles, and opinion articles on international journals and national newspapers. Additionally, he always do so in his newspaper interviews. Hence, his practical campaigns for the less-privileged and physically- challenged citizens, has encouragedhiminto pan African Movements. To this effect, he is the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigerian Mover and the Kogi State Coordinator of Fix Nigeria Group, a pan-Africanism founded by Tunde Eso.

Shadrach is a journalistic figure following his editorial service with TrueTellsNigeria Newspaper and being a founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Compodium. Fast forward, he is a Columnist with Blueprint Newspaper, a poetry Columnist with NewsOnlineDairy, contributing writer to Periscopenga Newspaper and TSG.

Shadrach’s quest for positive contributions to humanity on intellectual ground have birthed the following selected books: Shadrachology, Aruwaology, Ojonugwaology, Ideguology, The Era, The Revolution, The Foundation, The Forward Stream, The Look, The Stakeholder, On Expectant Moving Souls, The Manner, The Moving Value, The Colourful Regain: Selected Plays, My Empire, New Conceptualisms, The Selected Scientific Theories 1, Awakening Moves, The Networks of Humanity, The Rose Upon, A Great Stranger, Functional Moves, The Emancipating Voice, Stubborn Uncle, Unexpected Change, In Wake of Things, The Rising Mantle, The Handbook of the Gracious Farm, Mask Uncovered, and Measures of Politics and Religion in Humanity.

Additionally, Shadrach’s endless pursuit to navigate intellectual contributions to open further questions for broader knowledge and proper management of politics are squarely presented in his following scholarly articles: Impact of Activism on Political Engagement, Religious Engagements and Balancing Africa Politics, Social Media Challenges in Nigeria, Man as State of a Nation, My Long Work on the World Politics, Democratic Challenges in Africa, Balancing Ignorance in Culture, Political Natures in African’s Corrupt States, Needs to Refine Democracy in Africa, and Advocating for Better Relationship between Africa and the Globe.

Similarly, Shadrach has invested so much in political opinions and analyses through his political articles published on national dailies. The following are his selected political articles published: The Doom of a Mannerless City, Reasons for Lack of Political Symmetry in Nigeria, The Citizen Movement, Opinion: Nigeria Political Robbery, Nigeria Under Tinubu Government, On Needs to Build our Nigeria, On Stagnated Economic Policies of President Tinubu, Nigerians Need to Work with President Bola Tinubu for Desirable Economy, My Writing Task on Governance, Nigeria in Deep Worry, Reno Omokri, Time to Free Peter Obi; Ajaka, 2023 and Igala Demeaning Politics, Nigerian Youths Need One Another, and The Place of Nigerian Youths in Governance.

Shadrach has equally published letters on national newspapers. His advice for political leaders, youths and citizens at large are delivered to create directional good governance. This has marked scores of his activism. The following are the letters published: Nigeria Cant Grow Under Tinubu, Why Some Nigerians Take To Writing, Our Govts Should Wake Up, African Youths, Wake up from Slumber, and A Note for Nigeria Youths.