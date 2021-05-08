ICT Village: Developer appeals for evacuation of  miscreants, trespassers

To ensure timely completion of work the Gatankowa ICT Village relocation site, Bridgeway Global Project Ltd seeks the support of  Lagos State Government to evacuate illegal occupants from the site.

Bridgeway Global Project Ltd is the developer handling the relocation of  the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Village from its present location in Ikeja to Gatankowa area in Agbado-Okiodo LCDA.

Mr Jimmy Onyemenam, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgeway Global Project Ltd, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that unless urgent action was taken, the miscreants had built shanties on the site would delay the timely completion of the proposed ICT Village project.

According to Onyemenam, the miscreants have also constituted a security threat to workers have been attacked times, thereby hindering  ongoing relocation project Gatankowa area.

He lamented the spate of activities of hoodlums in Lagos in recent times, stressing that concerned state government agencies should curb their activities before they get out of .

“We  have written letters to the Commissioner of Physical  Planning and Urban Development on the of the over 3,000 illegal immigrants occupying  the cleared site for the project.

“They have been there for years and established an ecosystem before the place was acquired by the state government to be used for the ICT village.

when the demolition was done and they had nowhere  to go, they returned to the same place that is under construction now with more aggression.

“They threaten the lives of the workers on site and people living in the environment. They  their work.

“You will also see people claim to be mechanics, drive in with good cars into the place, dismantle them and sell them as scraps”, he said.

According to the developer,  it is only with the intervention of  the state government through the ministry in charge, that can quit  the miscreants.

Onyemenam acknowledged that the office of the governor had been supportive , adding that  more help was from the supervising ministry and security agencies to ensure timely completion of  the project.

He said that so much money had been spent on security issues regretted that not much had been achieved.

He said it was imperative to complete work on the project  as it was a development project. (NAN)

