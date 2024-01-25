ICT Sector: Zulum, Fashola, Fayemi, others recommend consolidation of gains

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State and two other former governors have called for the sustained gains in the ICT sector.

Ex-governors of Lagos and Ekiti States, Babatunde Fashola and Kayode Fayemi are among other Nigerians that recommended for the consolidation of the gains recorded in the ICT sector.

They made the call at the unveiling and official launch of the book “A Scholar’s Journey: Navigating Academia’’, authored by Prof. Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in Abuja.

The 17 Chapters book documented the over 20 years experiences and journey of Pantami in the quest for religious growth, the academia and governance.

Zulum, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said the personality of Pantami was one to be reckoned with because he brought development to the ICT sector.

He said:“Nigeria was able to earn a lot of revenue from non-oil sector, bringing diversification of the economy.

“The previous administration recorded great achievements in the ICT sector and sustaining the growth in the present administration will be of great national development.’’

Fashola recalled that the government recorded growth in terms of ICT projects clearance and ensured compliance to regulatory frameworks in the sector.

He also said there was need for Nigerians to engage in reading, adding that knowledge is changing the world.

The former governor also said that Nigerians should embrace the realities of the Internet and Artificial Intelligence, describing them as the new realities.

“Knowledge has enabled us to push the frontiers of the world, knowledge is changing how we trade and removing the barriers in our world that might inhibit our interactions with one another.

“Given where we are today and the rapid penetration of the Internet, the evaluation of AI, it shows that interesting time still lies ahead of us for the human civilisation.

“I encourage us to read about AI and keep an eye on that development, because we are at the course of experiencing new realities that will change our understanding of our environment,’’ he said.

Fayemi said there was a remarkable increase in broadband penetration that had contributed to the digital economy growth.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, former Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC), while reviewing the book, said it was well written, edited, structured, has simple language, is dignifying and highly recommended.

According to Rasheed, the book will be a great asset to those who want to achieve great strides in the digital economy space.

Pantami, in his remarks, said whatever that was written remained forever and he wrote the book to document his over 20-year experience and provide mentorship to younger ones to avoid future mistakes.

The event was attended by former Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Aviation, Femi Kayode, as well as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

Other dignitaries at the launch included Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; former Gov. of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje; and the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.

Others present were Gov. of Gombe State, Muhammad Yahaya; Group Managing Director of NNPCL, Mele Kyari; former Army Spokesperson, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka.

The event was anchored by Malam Garba Shehu, former Special Assistant on Media to former President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

